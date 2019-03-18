SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Installation of Blinds for the Demarcation of Baggage Belts in Baggage Unloading Halls” (Identification No. CA-19/152).

The quotations must be submitted before 18 March 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18.1 and 18.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Construction Project Manager of the Project Management Unit Rūdolfs Šķēle,

P: (+371) 67060414, (+371) 29488424, e-mail address: R.Skele@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf