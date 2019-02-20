SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Installation of Vacuum Lifters in the Baggage Sorting Facility” (Identification No. CA-19/3).

The quotations must be submitted before 20 February 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 25. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Director of the Ground Handling Department Gints Gariņš

P: (+371) 26118853, e-mail address: G.Garins@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf



The instructions of the request for quotation procedure_TRANSLATION