lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+21.9°C Slightly cloudy
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Installation of Water Meters at Building Inlets (Identification No. CA-18/144)  

Installation of Water Meters at Building Inlets (Identification No. CA-18/144)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Installation of Water Meters at Building Inlets” (Identification No. CA-18/144).

The quotations must be submitted before 31 May 2018, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15.1 and 15.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Technical Maintenance Unit, Infrastructure Maintenance and Development Department, Artūrs Brants,
P: (+371) 67207650, (+371) 29339971, e-mail: A.Brants@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG