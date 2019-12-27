lvenru
During the winter season, 18 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost airport, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly.

Insurance of Civil Liability of Board Members and Senior Managers (Identification No. CA-19/61)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Insurance of Civil Liability of Board Members and Senior Managers” (Identification No. CA-19/61).

The quotations must be submitted before 27 December 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 13.1. and 13.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit Kristīna Bikova,
P: (+371) 68806167, e-mail address: ktistina.bikova@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

