lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+5.4°C Cloudy, overcast
Useful information
During the winter season, 18 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost airport, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly.

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Airport special equipment insurance (Identification No. CA-19/63)  

Airport special equipment insurance (Identification No. CA-19/63)

SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

 hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Airport special equipment insurance(Identification No. CA-19/63).

The quotations must be submitted before 17 December 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 12. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit Kristīna Bikova,

P: (+371) 68806167, e-mail address: ktistina.bikova@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX