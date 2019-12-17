Airport special equipment insurance (Identification No. CA-19/63)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
The quotations must be submitted before 17 December 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 12. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
Contact person: procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit Kristīna Bikova,
P: (+371) 68806167, e-mail address: ktistina.bikova@riga-airport.com