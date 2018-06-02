lvenru
Maintenance of Critical Security System Monitoring (Qradar) (ID No CA-18/95)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Maintenance of Critical Security System Monitoring (Qradar)(Identification No. CA-18/95).
 
The quotations must be submitted before 2 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15.1 and 15.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
 
Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,
P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com
 
The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf
   
