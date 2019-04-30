SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Maintenance of DVS Software (K2) Licenses” (Identification No. CA-19/85).

The quotations must be submitted before 30 April 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 19. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,

P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail address: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf