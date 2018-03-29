lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Maintenance of Voice Announcement System and Purchase of Spare Parts (Identification No. CA-18/181)  

Maintenance of Voice Announcement System and Purchase of Spare Parts (Identification No. CA-18/181)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Maintenance of Voice Announcement System and Purchase of Spare Parts” (Identification No. CA-18/181).

The quotations must be submitted before 29 March 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 20. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Airport Solutions Aleksandrs Kuharjonoks,
P: (+371) 67207361, (+371) 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonoks@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   
