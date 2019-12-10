lvenru
During the winter season, 18 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost airport, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly.

B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Manufacturing of Information Notices and Navigation Signs (Identification No. CA-19/302)  

Manufacturing of Information Notices and Navigation Signs (Identification No. CA-19/302)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

 

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Manufacturing of Information Notices and Navigation Signs” (Identification No. CA-19/302).

The quotations must be submitted before 10 December 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 26.1. and 26.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Terminal administrator Arvis Augstkalns
P: (+371) 27173737, e-mail address: a.augstkalns@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure

Annex No. 1 to the Terms of Reference of the request for quotation procedure

Annex No. 2 to the Work Assignment

Annex No. 3 to the Work Assignment

   

