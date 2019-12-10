SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Manufacturing of Information Notices and Navigation Signs” (Identification No. CA-19/302).The quotations must be submitted before 10 December 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 26.1. and 26.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
Contact person: Terminal administrator Arvis Augstkalns
P: (+371) 27173737, e-mail address: a.augstkalns@riga-airport.com
Annex No. 1 to the Terms of Reference of the request for quotation procedure
Annex No. 2 to the Work Assignment