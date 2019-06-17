SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Module-type Containers - 3 Pieces” (Identification No. CA-19/190).

The quotations must be submitted before 17 June 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 19. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Emergency Management Unit Nauris Klauža,

P: (+371) 67207081, (+371) 29889713, e-mail address: N.Klauza@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf