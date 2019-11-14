lvenru
During the winter season, 18 airlines will operate flights to 76 destinations; among them is Laudamotion Austrian low-cost airport, which will start its service from Riga Airport to the Austrian capital of Vienna and will offer four flights weekly.

B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Non-warranty Repair of Mobile Phones (Identification No. CA-19/89)  

Non-warranty Repair of Mobile Phones (Identification No. CA-19/89)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Non-warranty Repair of Mobile Phones” (Identification No. CA-19/89).

The quotations must be submitted before 14 November 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 19. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Information and Communications Technologies Technical Unit Arnis Flaumanis
P: (+371) 67 207 461, (+371) 25 662 205, e-mail address: a.flaumanis@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

