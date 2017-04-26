SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Preparation of Documents of the Initial Impact (ex - ante) Assessment of the Investment of State Real Estate in the Share Capital of State Joint Stock Company "Riga International Airport” (Identification No CA-17/170).

The quotations must be submitted before 26 April 2017, 14.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Laura Alksne-Meldere, senior legal officer of the Procurement Unit

P: (+371) 67207919, e-mail:L.Alksne-Meldere@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf