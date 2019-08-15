SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Procurement of Heat Engineering and Plumbing Materials” (Identification No. CA-19/115).

The quotations must be submitted before 15 August 2019, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Technical Maintenance Unit Elgars Mielavs,

P: (+371) 68806166, (+371) 29340245, e-mail address: Elgars.Mielavs@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf