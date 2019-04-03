SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Provision of Postal and Courier Services” (Identification No. CA-19/95).
The quotations must be submitted before 3 April 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 11.1. and 11.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
Contact person: Head of Administrative Support Unit Iveta Kadiķe,
P: (+371) 67207678, (+371) 29129252, e-mail: I.Kadike@riga-airport.com