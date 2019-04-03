lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+4.4°C Overcast, light rain
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Kiev/Zhulyany (Wizz Air), Edinburg (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Provision of Postal and Courier Services (Identification No. CA-19/95)  

Provision of Postal and Courier Services (Identification No. CA-19/95)

 

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Provision of Postal and Courier Services(Identification No. CA-19/95).
 
The quotations must be submitted before 3 April 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 11.1. and 11.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
 
Contact person: Head of Administrative Support Unit Iveta Kadiķe,
P: (+371) 67207678, (+371) 29129252, e-mail: I.Kadike@riga-airport.com
 
The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf
   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2019 RIGA International Airport     Developed: RIX