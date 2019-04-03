SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Provision of Postal and Courier Services ” (Identification No. CA-19/95).

The quotations must be submitted before 3 April 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 11.1. and 11.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure .

Contact person : Head of Administrative Support Unit Iveta Kadiķe,