SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Provision of SMS Service for Flight Status Information” (Identification No. CA-19/43).

The quotations must be submitted before 21 February 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 19.1. and 19.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Airport Solutions Aleksandrs Kuharjonoks,

P: (+371) 67207361, (+371) 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonoks@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf