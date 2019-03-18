SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Provision of Translation and Interpreting Services to SJSC “Riga International Airport”” (Identification No. CA-19/51).

The quotations must be submitted before 18 March 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 14.1. and 14.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Legal Support Unit Iveta Kadiķe,

P: (+371) 67207678, (+371) 29129252, e-mail address: I.Kadike@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf