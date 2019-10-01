SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of a Tractor Trailer” (Identification No. CA-19/286).

The quotations must be submitted before 1 October 2019, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 16.1. and 16.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Mechanization Unit Roberts Raits,

P: (+371) 20221067, e-mail address: R.Raits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf