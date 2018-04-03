lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+1.9°C Overcast, light rain
Useful information
New winter season flights from Riga Airport: Abu Dhabi (AirBaltic), Eilat (Wizz Air), Malta (Ryanair). Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Purchase of Accessories for Passes (Identification No. CA-18/79)  

Purchase of Accessories for Passes (Identification No. CA-18/79)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Accessories for Passes” (Identification No. CA-18/79).

The quotations must be submitted before 3 April 2018, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 20.1 and 20.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Analytical Support Unit Andrejs Torgošovs,
P: (+371) 67207235, (+371) 29635957, e-mail: A.Torgosovs@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG