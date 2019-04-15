SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Accessories for Passes” (Identification No. CA-19/67).

The quotations must be submitted before 15 April 2019, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 22. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Analytical Support Unit Andrejs Torgošovs,

P: (+371) 67207235, (+371) 29635957, e-mail address: A.Torgosovs@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf