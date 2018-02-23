SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Ammunition” (Identification No. CA-18/81).

The quotations must be submitted before 23 February 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18.1 and 18.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Internal Security Armīns Vāverīte,

P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 26005501, e-mail: A.Vaverite@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf