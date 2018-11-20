SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of BOSCH BVMS VRM Failover Video Surveillance System Licences” (Identification No. CA-18/423).

The quotations must be submitted before 20 November 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 19.1. and 19.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Airport Solutions Aleksandrs Kuharjonoks,

P: (+371) 67207361, (+371) 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonoks@riga-airport.com

