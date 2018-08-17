SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Communication Equipment for Conference Rooms” (Identification No. CA-18/62).

The quotations must be submitted before 17 August 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15.1. and 15.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,

P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf