SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Indoor Plants” (Identification No. CA-19/75).

The quotations must be submitted before 15 July 2019, 12.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 14.1. and 14.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Housekeeping Manager of Technical Maintanance unit Karīna Melvere,

P: (+371) 67060431, (+371) 26619509, e-mail: K.Melvere@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf