SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Lawn Mowers with Collectors” (Identification No. CA-19/123).

The quotations must be submitted before 12 April 2019, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1. and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Mechanization Unit Roberts Raits,

P: (+371) 20221067, e-mail address: R.Raits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf