SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ,,Starptautiskā lidosta ,,Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Sewage Pumps” (Identification No CA-17/222).

The quotations must be submitted before 26 May 2017, 11.00 (local time), at the Head Office of Riga International Airport, floor 6, room 609. When submitting the tender by hand, in order to receive a visitor`s pass, you must present a valid identification (ID) card or a passport.

Contact person: Dace Pommere-Bērziņa, Head of the Procurement Unit

T: (+371) 67207919, e-mail: D.Pommere-Berzina@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf