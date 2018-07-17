SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of Uniforms for VIP Hall Employees” (Identification No. CA-18/83).

The quotations must be submitted before 17 July 2018, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 16.1. and 16.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Supplies Unit R.Zivtiņa

T: +371 67207465, +371 29204240, e-mail: R.Zivtina@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf