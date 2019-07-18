lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Qradar SIEM System Maintenance and Support (Identification No. CA-19/71)  

Qradar SIEM System Maintenance and Support (Identification No. CA-19/71)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Qradar SIEM System Maintenance and Support” (Identification No. CA-19/71).

The quotations must be submitted before 18 July 2019, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15.1. and 15.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,
P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

