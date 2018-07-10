lvenru
Riga
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Removal of aerodrome markings (Identification No. CA-18/352)  

Removal of aerodrome markings (Identification No. CA-18/352)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Removal of aerodrome markings” (Identification No. CA-18/352).

The quotations must be submitted before 10 July 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 16.1. and 16.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Aerodrome Technical Manager Dāvis Blaus
P: (+371) 67207536, (+371) 25665546, e-mail: D.Blaus@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure_TRANSLATION

   

