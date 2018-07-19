SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Removal of Bulk Waste and Electronic Equipment, Fluorescent Light Bulbs and Other Mercury-containing Waste as well as Green Garden Waste” (Identification No. CA-18/326).

The quotations must be submitted before 19 July 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 14 and 15 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Karīna Melvere,

P: (+371) 67060431, (+371) 26619509, e-mail: K.Melvere@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf