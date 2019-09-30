lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Rental of Multi-functional Printing Equipment (Identification No. CA-19/91)  

Rental of Multi-functional Printing Equipment (Identification No. CA-19/91)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Rental of Multi-functional Printing Equipment” (Identification No. CA-19/91).

The quotations must be submitted before 30 September 2019, 13.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 23.1. and 23.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of the Information and Communications Technologies Technical Unit Arnis Flaumanis
P: (+371) 67 207 461, (+371) 25 662 205, e-mail address: a.flaumanis@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

