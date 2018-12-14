lvenru
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations Supply Of Spare Parts for CAVOTEC Service Wells (Identification No. CA-18/281)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Supply Of Spare Parts for CAVOTEC Service Wells” (Identification No. CA-18/281).

The quotations must be submitted before 14 December 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1 and 17.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Chief Aerodrome Electric Engineer Ēriks Indriksons,
P: (+371) 67207422, (+371) 29325380, e-mail: E.Indriksons@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

   

