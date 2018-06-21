lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+18.0°C Light rain, yet with clear spells
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Advertised Tenders Request for quotations UATS Fireworks Migration to “Server-Client” Version (identification No CA-18/75)  

UATS Fireworks Migration to “Server-Client” Version (identification No CA-18/75)

 SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
 
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “UATS Fireworks Migration to “Server-Client” Version(Identification No. CA-18/75).
 
The quotations must be submitted before 21 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18 and 20 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
 
Contact person: Head of airport IT solutions unit, IT Department A.Kuharjonoks
T: +371 67207361, +371 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonks@riga-airport.com
 
The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf
   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG