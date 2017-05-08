The contract has been awarded to SIA "Mediju tilts" for the total amount of EUR 32 500.00 (excluding VAT).
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2017 Performance of SJSC “Riga International Airport” Marketing and Communication Audit and Brand Assessment; Development of a Single Integrated Medium Term Marketing Strategy (identification No SP-17/227)