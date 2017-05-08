Technical Servicing and Maintenance of Ventilation, Cooling, Building Management System (BMS) Equipment, Public Area and Building Electrical Power Supply (Identification No SP-17/279)

The contract has been awarded to SIA "Indutry Service Partner" for the total transaction amount up to EUR 111 876.50 (excluding VAT).
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Tampere, Odessa, Kazan, Aberdeen, Stavanger, Geneva, Catania, Liepāja, Madrid, Gothenburg (AirBaltic), Reykjavik, Bari (Wizz Air), Copenhagen (Scandinavian Air System) and Heraklion (Ellinair ). New carrier - RusLine. Enjoy the flight!
