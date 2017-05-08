lvenru
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Backup System Upgrades (Identification No. CA-18/379)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Backup System Upgrades” (Identification No. CA-18/379).

The quotations must be submitted before 25 September 2018, 14.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1 and 17.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,
P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the the request for quotation procedure was terninated.

   

