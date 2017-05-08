SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “CASCO Insurance Coverage of the Transport Vehicles of SJSC Riga International Airport” (Identification No. CA-18/120).

The quotations must be submitted before 20 November 2018, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15.1. and 15.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: procurement specialist of the Procurement Unit Annija Veismane,

P: (+371) 67207919, e-mail address: A.Veismane@riga-airport.com

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to AAS “BTA Baltic Insurance Company” for the total transaction amount of EUR 29 160.59 (excluding VAT).