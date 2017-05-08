lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+23.4°C Slightly cloudy
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Consultation on the Implementation of Communication Strategy and Crisis Communication (identification No SP-18/125)  

Consultation on the Implementation of Communication Strategy and Crisis Communication (identification No SP-18/125)

The contract has been awarded to SIA "Publiskās identitātes grupa" for the total tansaction amount of up to 24 000.00 EUR (excluding VAT). 

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG