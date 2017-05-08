The contract has been awarded to SIA "Saint-Tech" for the total transaction amount of up to EUR 125 500.00 (excluding VAT).
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 EDS MVT-HR, PX X-ray Equipment Maintenance, Purchase of Spare Parts And Supplies (identification No SP-18/180)