SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “HP Equipment Support (2 Years)” (Identification No. CA-18/96).

The quotations must be submitted before 13 August 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17.1. and 17.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,

P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “Baltijas informācijas tehnoloģijas” for the total transaction amount of EUR 32 544.00 (excluding VAT).