SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Installation of a Closed Smoking Area in the Baggage Sorting Premises” (Identification No. CA-18/70).

The quotations must be submitted before 17 August 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 19.1. and 19.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of Emergency Management Unit Nauris Klauža,

P: (+371) 67207081, (+371) 29889713, e-mail address: N.Klauza@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “Modus Tetra” for the total transaction amount of EUR 11 325.00 (excluding VAT).