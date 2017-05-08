SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com
hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Installation of a Transit Counter in the Non-Schengen Area” (Identification No. CA-18/355).
The quotations must be submitted before 15 August 2018, 15.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Articles 18.1 and 18.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.
Contact person: Construction Project Manager of the Project Management Unit Rūdolfs Šķēle,
P: (+371) 67060414, (+371) 29488424, e-mail adress: R.Skele@riga-airport.com
The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf
Annex No 1b
Annex No 1a
Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “MZ Celtnieks” for the total transaction amount of EUR 22 890.00 (excluding VAT).