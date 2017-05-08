SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS "Starptautiskā lidosta "Rīga'''')

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Maintenance of Document Management System (DMS) Software (K2) Licences” (Identification No. CA-18/91).

The quotations must be submitted before 23 March 2018, 11.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 17. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,

P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “DPA” for the total transaction amount of EUR 22 000.00 (excluding VAT).