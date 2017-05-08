lvenru
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Maintenance of Parking Management System FidPark (identification No SP-18/177)  

Maintenance of Parking Management System FidPark (identification No SP-18/177)

 The contract has been awarded to SIA "BIS S" for the total transaction amount up to 134 400.00 EUR (excluding VAT). 

   

