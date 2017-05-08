lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+18.3°C Cloudy, overcast
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Microsoft Dynamics (MS Navision MS CRM) Business Servicing and Ancillary Services (Identification No. CA-18/349)  

Microsoft Dynamics (MS Navision MS CRM) Business Servicing and Ancillary Services (Identification No. CA-18/349)

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Microsoft Dynamics (MS Navision MS CRM) Business Servicing and Ancillary Services” (Identification No. CA-18/349).

The quotations must be submitted before 30 August 2018, 10.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 15.1. and 15.2 of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Services Aldis Ešmits,
P: (+371) 67207482, (+371) 27420442, e-mail: A.Esmits@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “Elva Baltic” for the total transaction amount of EUR 28 200.00 (excluding VAT).

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG