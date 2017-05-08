lvenru
Riga
Riga:
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Migration of CUTE System to CUPPS (Identificatin No SP-18/161)  

 The contracthas been awaraded to RESA Airport Data Systems for the total transaction amount of EUR 34 300.00 (before VAT). 

   

