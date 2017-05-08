lvenru
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Modernisation/Upgrading of the Call Centre and IP Telephony System (Identification No. CA-18/165)  

SJSC RIGA International Airport
(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)
Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053
P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Modernisation/Upgrading of the Call Centre and IP Telephony System” (Identification No. CA-18/165).

The quotations must be submitted before 29 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 20.1. and 20.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Airport Solutions Aleksandrs Kuharjonoks,
P: (+371) 67207361, (+371) 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonoks@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “Santa Monica Networks” for the total transaction amount of EUR 34 272,68 (excluding VAT).

   

