lvenru
Riga
Riga:
+19.4°C Overcast, light rain
Useful information
New summer season flights from Riga Airport: Gdansk, Lisbon, Malaga, Kaliningrad, Almaty, Sochi, Split, Bordeaux (AirBaltic), Kutaisi (Wizz Air), Pafa, Burgasa, Girana (Ryanair), Malaga (Primera Air). New airline: Primera Air. Enjoy the flight!

Print
B2B Purchases Results of purchases Results of purchases from 08.05.2017 2018 Modernization of Noise and Flight Track Monitoring System and 3 (three) Year Maintenance (Identification No. SP-17/527)  

Modernization of Noise and Flight Track Monitoring System and 3 (three) Year Maintenance (Identification No. SP-17/527)

 The contract has been awarded to "Topsonic Systemhaus GmbH" for the total transaction amount of EUR 139 863.00 (excluding VAT). 

   

Turpinot lietot mājas lapu, jūs piekrītat sīkdatņu lietošanas noteikumiem. Privātuma politika
© 2009 RIGA International Airport     Developed: ITG