Purchase of Apron Taxiway Centreline Lighting System Equipment and Its Integration in the Existing Aerodrome Lighting Management System (identification No. RIX 2017/427-SP)

The contract has been awarded to ADB Safegate Finland Oy fot the total transaction amount of 2 074 528.79 EUR (excluding VAT).

The negotiated procedure without publication of an invitation to participate was applied in accordance with Article 13(7)(5) of the Public Service Providers Procurement Law, as it is necessary to purchase apron taxiway centreline lighting system equipment and specific auxiliary materials to complement the equipment already in the possession of the Customer, maintaining the unified operation of the entire lighting system. Purchasing apron taxiway centreline lighting system equipment and specific auxiliary materials from other manufacturers would cause SJSC Riga International Airport disproportionate difficulties and additional expenses associated with the maintenance and operation of apron taxiway centreline lighting system, for example, it would be necessary to purchase additional equipment and carry out additional programming works, which would also create a security risk, i.e., combining solutions from different manufacturers is more likely to cause system errors during use, which has a negative effect on the operational performance of the aerodrome. System errors would cause the aerodrome lighting system to malfunction, affecting safe landing/take-off and movement along taxiways, CAT II operations and ‘Follow the Greens (FTG)’ principle of aircraft movement control.

Justification published: 20.06.2018



The Contract