SJSC RIGA International Airport

(VAS ”Starptautiskā lidosta “Rīga’’’’)

Reg. No 40003028055, address - Lidosta “Rīga” 10/1, Mārupes novads, LV-1053

P: (+371) 67207135, F: (+371) 67211767, www.riga-airport.com

hereby announces a request for quotation procedure “Purchase of E-gates in the Administration Building” (Identification No. CA-18/57).

The quotations must be submitted before 29 June 2018, 16.00 (local time) in the procedure provided for in Article 20.1. and 20.2. of the instructions of the request for quotation procedure.

Contact person: Head of IT Airport Solutions Aleksandrs Kuharjonoks,

P: (+371) 67207361, (+371) 29146524, e-mail: A.Kuharjonoks@riga-airport.com

The instructions of the request for quotation procedure pdf

Results of the request for quotation procedure: the contract has been awarded to SIA “BIS S” for the total transaction amount of EUR 13 749.87 (excluding VAT).