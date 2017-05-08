Purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (Identification No SP-17/479)

Results of the request for quotation procedure: based on the Procurement Committee decision, on 20 April 2018 the following results of the request for quotation procedure were approved:

Procurement part No 1 - conclusion of the contract with SIA “Multiteks” with the transaction amount EUR 10 000.00 (excluding VAT) was approved.

Procurement part No 2 - conclusion of the contract with SIA “Multiteks” with the transaction amount EUR 6000.00 (excluding VAT) was approved.